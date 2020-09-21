Verdale sells 50% of released units over launch weekend

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
HALF of the 78 released units of private residential development Verdale were sold over its launch weekend, in a project jointly developed by China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (COLI) Singapore and CSC Land Group (Singapore).
Sales were carried out through a pre-...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes