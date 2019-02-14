You are here
Vibrant enters into sale and leaseback for Jurong Island property
This is the island's first sale-and-leaseback transaction and its first securitised asset: CBRE
Singapore
VIBRANT Group's 51 per cent owned subsidiary, LTH Logistics (Singapore), has entered a conditional put-and-call option agreement with SGRE Banyan for the proposed sale and leaseback of a Jurong Island property and related mechanical and electrical equipment, with a sale
