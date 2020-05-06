Vicki Zhao's husband buys S$28m penthouse

Get our introductory offer at only
HUANG Youlong, the businessman husband of Chinese actress Vicki Zhao, has bought a penthouse at freehold Ardmore Park condo for S$27.65 million or about S$3,164 per square foot based on the strata area of 8,740 sq ft.
The penthouse - on levels 29 and 30 - is one of six...
