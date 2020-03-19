You are here

Home > Real Estate

Virus creates US$7b impact on China Vanke's cashflow

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

THE novel coronavirus epidemic is hitting the cashflow of China Vanke.

This is thanks to a drop of 51 billion yuan (S$10.44 billion) in sales in February and March from a year ago, the nation's second-largest property developer by sales said on Wednesday.

Official data showed that property investment in China fell at its fastest pace on record in the first two months of the year, as home sales, construction and other economic activity all nosedived because of the Covid-19 virus.

The developer said it faced pressure to deliver 10,000 units to home buyers in the first quarter after a halt in construction this year.

It expects 90 per cent of work to resume by the end of March, up from 80 per cent now.

''We hope to catch up on sales in the later days,'' president and chief executive officer Zhu Jiusheng told an analyst conference.

''The previously suppressed purchase demand will be released (into the market), but the speed at which it will do that is still uncertain,'' he said.

Customer visits have recovered to half of January levels, he added.

Vanke has reported February sales of 28 billion yuan, or a drop of 15.2 billion yuan from a year ago; there are signs that the March decline could be as much as 36 billion yuan.

On Tuesday, the firm reported a core profit of 38.3 billion yuan in 2019, up 14.4 per cent from a year ago.

It cut its dividend payout ratio to around 30 per cent, from 35 per cent in 2018. REUTERS

Real Estate

Student accommodation prized for defensive play in uncertain economy

Manulife US Reit inks two tenancy deals in New Jersey

Cautious land bids the litmus test of developers' reading of residential property market

15% of OLÁ units to be priced under S$1m

CDL's New Zealand unit forecasts NZ$24m hotel revenue loss for H1

Japan's 2019 land prices power higher, but Covid-19 clouds outlook

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 19, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

Most Americans say Trump hasn't taken virus seriously: poll

[WASHINGTON] Americans' worries about the novel coronavirus have shot up in the past week with a majority believing...

Mar 19, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

Canada unveils C$27b aid package amid coronavirus outbreak

[OTTAWA] Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said his government would provide C$27 billion (S$26.8...

Mar 19, 2020 12:04 AM
Life & Culture

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter scales back wedding plans over coronavirus

[LONDON] Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Beatrice is scaling back her wedding plans and cancelling a...

Mar 18, 2020 11:47 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB sees worst-case credit cost to hit 90-100 bps: Citi report

UOB has projected for credit costs to reach 90 to 100 basis points (bps) as its worst-case scenario, as the lender...

Mar 18, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

US jobless claims poised for historic surge

[WASHINGTON] In Connecticut, about 30,000 claims have been filed since Friday, about 10 times the average weekly...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.