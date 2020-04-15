You are here

Home > Real Estate

Virus spurs jump in US mortgage loan forbearances

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

THE number of people in the US with mortgages seeking to have their payments paused or reduced jumped between March 30 and April 5 as the economic effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak stretches household balance sheets.

This is according to a survey conducted by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the findings of which were released on Monday.

The share of mortgage loans in forbearance rose to 3.74 per cent from 2.73 per cent during the reporting period, the industry lobbying group said. Ginnie Mae loans grew the most, to 5.89 per cent from 4.31 per cent. For Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans, 2.44 per cent were in forbearance, up from 1.69 per cent the prior week.

That compared with only 0.25 per cent of all loans in forbearance for the week of March 2. The number of requests for mortgage relief also rose.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Updates on Covid-19

The US has the world's highest number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 with nearly 600,000 infections and almost 24,000 deaths.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks topped 15 million, Labor Department data released last week showed.

"The nationwide shutdown of the economy continues to create hardships for millions of households, and more are contacting their servicers for relief in accordance with the forbearance provisions under the Cares Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act)," said Mike Fratantoni, MBA's senior vice-president and chief economist. REUTERS

Real Estate

Manulife US Reit to get slight lift in reverting to previous group structure

Fitch cuts CDL H-Reit outlook; sees Ascott Reit as less vulnerable

Despite problems, it's still best for malls to stay in private hands

S&P downgrades FCT's ratings on cash flow impact from Covid-19

Unsold condos and ABSD: Time for review?

Condo resales rise 17% in March, but slowdown expected in April

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Rich nations moving toward virus debt relief for poor countries

[PARIS] Rich nations appeared Tuesday to be moving towards a temporary debt relief deal to help poor countries...

Apr 15, 2020 12:05 AM
Transport

US awards airports US$10b in grants amid travel falloff

[WASHINGTON] The US Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly US$10 billion to US airports struggling with...

Apr 14, 2020 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

DLF says financial controller quit less than 3 months as job demands were 'not within his expectations'

DLF Holdings said its provisional financial controller quit less than three months into the job only because the...

Apr 14, 2020 11:48 PM
Banking & Finance

Pandemic exposing 'cracks' in financial system, bank losses 'likely' says IMF

[WASHINGTON] The novel coronavirus outbreak has exposed "cracks" in the global financial system and "will likely"...

Apr 14, 2020 11:07 PM
Life & Culture

Woman fined for taking turtle for a walk in Rome

[ROME] An Italian woman who took her pizza-sized turtle out for a walk has been fined 400 euros (S$621) by the Roman...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.