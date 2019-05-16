You are here

Home > Real Estate

Want a home in Thailand? You have 450,000 empty ones to choose from

Thu, May 16, 2019 - 7:14 AM

[BANGKOK] A glut of condominiums as Thailand's economy wavers and stricter mortgage-lending rules kick in is creating a buyer's market in Bangkok.

Some 65,000 new apartments were added to the city last year, an 11 per cent increase over 2017 and the most since 2009. Demand, however, is tepid with developers reporting take-up rates of just 55 per cent and average asking prices decreasing 6 per cent year-on-year, a Knight Frank report shows.

It's a chance to get into the market as home builders look to clear excess stock at lower prices, according to Aliwassa Pathnadabutr, a managing director of CBRE Group Inc in Thailand.

"The overall condominium market will be slower this year but there are still opportunities in some locations with the right product at the right price," she said. "We believe the market is entering an equilibrium stage where prices will be adjusted to a more realistic level."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Thailand's Finance Ministry cut its economic growth forecast last month, predicting the slowest expansion in three years as the country grapples with moderating exports and heightened political risk after disputed elections.

Revised mortgage-lending rules that came into effect in April may also limit the appeal of real estate because they restrict how much money some second-home buyers can borrow.

The Southeast Asian nation's capital is also being impacted by a drop in Chinese visitors. Chinese investors have historically made up the bulk of foreign property buyers in Thailand but their presence has waned as China's economy slows and capital controls limit outflows.

CBRE said in a 2019 real estate market outlook report that it was concerned about Thailand's high reliance on foreigners. "Most of the recent foreign buyers are investors and CBRE doubts they will live in the units they have bought. Foreign sales are highly sensitive to economic conditions of the buyer's home country."

And it isn't just Bangkok that's hurting. A total of 454,814 residential units across the country were left unsold last year, with a value of US$41 billion, according to Sopon Pornchokchai, president of the Agency for Real Estate Affairs.

Still, Knight Frank at least believes the glut and falling prices may be short lived, citing Bangkok's resilience and planned infrastructure projects that will renew the city.

"Ask anyone who's been in property how many times they've heard the bubble will burst?," the firm's Bangkok-based head of residential, Frank Khan, said. "I've heard this more than 10 times, but in my last 15 years, it's never burst."

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Landlords are raising rents in the US

IReit Global DPU down 1.1% to 0.89 euro cent for Q1

FCT to buy one-third stake in Waterway Point from Frasers Property for S$440.6m

Canberra Link EC site up for tender; Bernam Street site to launch later in May

China housing a bright spot in soggy economy as prices gain

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
2 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
3 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

BP_Vivian Balakrishnan_160519_90.jpg
May 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations

waterway.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT to buy one-third stake in Waterway Point from Frasers Property for S$440.6m

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sluggish Singapore loan growth in 2019 amid stable rates, Sino-US trade war: Fitch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening