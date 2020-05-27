Warburg Pincus to own 48.7% of ARA

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
US PRIVATE equity firm Warburg Pincus is set to own nearly half of ARA Asset Management, following the impending exit of AVIC Trust as a shareholder in the real estate fund manager.
ARA on Tuesday announced that AVIC Trust, the investment arm of Shanghai-listed AVIC...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes