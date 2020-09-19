You are here

Home > Real Estate

Warehouse rents in Asia-Pacific hold steady on e-commerce demand: Knight Frank

Prime warehouse rents in Singapore have held steady in H1 2020, declining only 0.6% to S$1.80 psf pm from H2 2019
Sat, Sep 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BT_20200919_RMRENTS19_4248030.jpg
In the broader Asia-Pacific region, Knight Frank expects modest rental growth for warehouses till the end of the year versus other commercial sectors which are expected to have flat or declining growth.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

THE first half of 2020 largely turned out to be a "resilient" period for Asia-Pacific warehouse markets; and expectations are for this sector's rents in Singapore to remain stable till the rest of the year, according to the latest research by property consultancy Knight Frank....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Ascendas Reit to purchase suburban office building in Sydney for A$167.2m

US housing starts fall more than forecast in August

Reits (September 19-20, 2020)

Ascendas Reit to purchase suburban office building in Sydney for A$167.2m

Warehouse rents in Asia-Pacific hold steady on e-commerce demand: Knight Frank

Rockefeller family's Manhattan apartment listed at US$11.5m

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

US details up to US$14b in new aid for farmers

[CHICAGO] The US Agriculture Department (USDA) on Friday released details of a second round of Covid-19 aid for...

Sep 18, 2020 10:51 PM
Government & Economy

India's Modi defends new law as critics warn of risks to farmers

[NEW DELHI] Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended new laws aimed at lifting restrictions on farmers on Friday...

Sep 18, 2020 10:36 PM
Companies & Markets

No exclusivity arrangement to sell assets: OUE C-Reit

OUE C-Reit's manager said late on Friday that it has not entered any exclusivity arrangement in relation to a sale...

Sep 18, 2020 10:29 PM
Technology

Google removes Paytm mobile app from store over policy violations

[NEW DELHI] Alphabet's Google on Friday removed the mobile app of SoftBank and Alibaba-backed Indian fintech firm...

Sep 18, 2020 10:14 PM
Government & Economy

Fearing supply shortfall, EU wants to buy more Covid vaccines: sources

[BRUSSELS] The European Union (EU) wants to raise more money to shore up its supplies of potential Covid-19 vaccines...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA pilots agree to deeper pay cuts amid Covid-19

PSD announces changes in permanent secretaries; MAS reshuffling senior posts

Singaporeans, are you happy?

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.