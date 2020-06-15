You are here

Warehouses in vogue amid stockpiling, surge in e-commerce

Resilient leasing activity to boost property investment interest in sector, say observers
Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20200615_KRWAREHOUSEFIZU_4145016.jpg
Brenda Ong of Cushman & Wakefield Singapore says some warehouse landlords have started to raise asking rents. Rimon Ambarchi of CBRE says good-quality, ramp-up logistics facilities are most in demand.
PHOTOS: CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD AND CBRE

Singapore

WHILE most segments of the Singapore property market have been impacted negatively by the Covid-19 outbreak, leasing demand for warehouse space has been resilient in the past three months - on the back of national stockpiling efforts, and a surge in online shopping and e-...

