You are here

Home > Real Estate

Wee Hur's sale of Brisbane land to take place on Aug 16

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 8:04 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

WEE Hur Holdings' sale of 62-80 Ann Street and 71-97 Turbot Street in Brisbane to Mirvac Office Developments will take place on Aug 16, a month after its buyer exercised its call option on July 17.

Wee Hur (Ann Street), a subsidiary of Wee Hur Holdings, executed the contract on July 23.

When the sale takes place, the buyer shall pay to Wee Hur (Ann Street) the first instalment of the sale price amounting to A$66 million (S$66.7 million), subject to adjustment in accordance with the Contract plus Australian GST, and Mirvac Projects will guarantee the payment of the balance sale price of A$13 million.   

The land is located within the Central Business District of Brisbane and has a total land area of approximately 5,478 sq m.

Wee Hur's shares closed 0.5 Singapore cent lower at S$0.23 on Monday before the announcement was made.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Hong Kong property bears rear their heads

Sutton Place off Farrer Road up for sale by tender with S$268m reserve price

URA orders more detailed public survey on Airbnb-type home rentals after earlier mixed feedback

Oxley appoints CFO as group financial controller resigns

A homecoming for Hong Lai Huat in name and substance

Coworking surge in Manhattan raises asset-liability quandary

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
3 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Hawker centre.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation rises to 0.6% in June, in line with expectations

ocbc.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ocbc.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained

Jul 23, 2018
Real Estate

URA orders more detailed public survey on Airbnb-type home rentals after earlier mixed feedback

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening