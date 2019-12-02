Well-located One Holland Village Residences draws healthy sales

Ninety per cent of the total 92 units sold at One Holland Village Residences were bought by Singaporeans. Permanent residents and foreigners made up the remaining buyers.

Singapore

A CONSORTIUM comprising Far East Organization, Sekisui House and Sino Group has sold 92 units at One Holland Village Residences. These units were sold between Nov 21, when preview sales at the 296-unit project began, and 6 pm on Dec 1.

The District 10 project's official launch was held on Saturday, Nov 30.

The sales outcome is seen as positive, given the relatively high price points.

As part of a larger 99-year leasehold mixed-use development, One Holland Village Residences comprises three distinct offerings - Sereen, with 248 units of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 34-storey tower; Leven, a low-rise tower of three storeys and roof terrace comprising 21 two-bedroom units; and Quincy Private Residences, comprising 27 luxury apartments on the top eight levels of a 28-storey block, which will come with private lift access and concierge services.

In its release on Sunday evening, Far East said that the average achieved prices for the three components are S$2,600 psf for Sereen, S$2,900 psf for Leven and S$3,200 psf for Quincy Private Residences.

The most popular units are the one- and two-bedroom apartments in Sereen.

Buyers of just under half of the total 92 units sold live in Districts 10 and 11.

One Holland Village Residences and a 255-unit serviced residence Quincy House make up the residential component of the mixed-use project, which will also have offices and retail space.

The consortium was awarded the coveted site by the Urban Redevelopment Authority last year. Its winning bid of S$1.213 billion works out to nearly S$1,888 per square foot per plot ratio.

Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy at ERA Realty ,says the sales result reflects the still-healthy demand for well-located projects. "Its proximity to the Holland Village MRT Station and surrounding amenities are definite plus points."

Agreeing, Edmund Tie & Co's chief executive, Ong Choon Fah, commented: "The apartment layout/design are very well thought out from an occupier's perspective. The space is efficiently designed with built-in organisers, whether to receive deliveries when residents are not at home to storage of luggage."