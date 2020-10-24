You are here

Home > Real Estate

WeWork default is a real possibility, Fitch Ratings warns

Sat, Oct 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

FITCH Ratings downgraded troubled co-working company WeWork, and warned that the once high-flying startup could default on its obligations.

On Thursday, the agency said it lowered the company's long-term issuer default rating to CCC from CCC+. That indicates "substantial credit risk" and suggests "default is a real possibility", according to Fitch's rating scale.

Fitch cited the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on WeWork's already struggling business model. The startup tried and failed to go public late last year. The spread of Covid-19 worsened WeWork's predicament as people opted to work from home, rather than in the communal offices the company rents out.

WeWork leadership has maintained that as businesses look for more flexible options for office space, they will increasingly turn to WeWork's buildings.

SEE ALSO

A restrained telling of the rise and fall of WeWork's Neumann

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The pandemic could upend the traditional office market, sending more people looking for independent work space. But if a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases materialises, Fitch estimated that WeWork would burn through about US$1.5 billion of cash in both 2021 and 2022. In that case, WeWork would have to seek "additional liquidity, the availability of which is highly uncertain", it said.

While WeWork's largest investor, SoftBank Group Corp has provided substantial support to the company, "it is unclear that further funding would be available in a distressed scenario", Fitch wrote. BLOOMBERG

READ MORE: A restrained telling of the rise and fall of WeWork's Neumann

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Q3 private home prices up; new home sales double over previous quarter, but rents are down

Office rents fall in Q3 amid cutbacks, work-from-home ops

Decline in retail rents accelerates in Q3

Bukit Sembawang's pivot to recurring income will boost dividends: DBS

HDB resales jump to 10-year high in Q3 as prices rise 1.5% over quarter

Reits (October 24-25, 2020)

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 24, 2020 06:12 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls about 2% on Libyan output, Covid-19 demand concerns

[NEW YORK] Oil fell nearly 2 per cent on Friday, finishing lower for the week, in anticipation of a surge in Libyan...

Oct 24, 2020 06:05 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks rebound with banks in the lead

[BENGALURU] European stocks rose on Friday, boosted by positive earnings updates from Barclays and a surge in Airbus...

Oct 24, 2020 05:59 AM
Stocks

US: S&P, Nasdaq close higher as stimulus talks in spotlight

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed modestly higher on Friday in choppy trading, with investors keeping a...

Oct 23, 2020 11:08 PM
Government & Economy

US early vote total crosses 50 million, signaling a record-smashing turnout

[WASHINGTON] More than 50 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, an early-voting expert...

Oct 23, 2020 11:02 PM
Energy & Commodities

China to launch long-awaited international copper futures on Nov 19

[BEIJING] China's securities regulator said on Friday it had approved an international copper futures contract for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Parti Liyani case: Chief Justice allows probe into prosecutors

Nanofilm's IPO shares priced at S$2.59, promising market cap of S$1.7b

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

US early vote total crosses 50 million, signaling a record-smashing turnout

Broker's take: DBS says Bukit Sembawang land bank undervalued, initiates with 'buy'

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for