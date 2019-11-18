You are here

Home > Real Estate

WeWork is spending US$438m to renovate Lord & Taylor building in NY

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Toronto

WEWORK is spending an estimated US$438 million to renovate New York's Lord & Taylor building, according to a filing on Friday from Hudson's Bay Co.

The renovated building will have two floors of retail, a basement food hall and nine floors of office space, said Hudson's Bay, which still owns a US$125 million preferred equity interest in the property after selling it to WeWork for US$850 million in February. The project should be substantially complete by late 2020, the filing said.

WeWork didn't have an immediate comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

WeWork is cutting costs after an abandoned initial public offering, the ouster of its co-founder Adam Neumann and a bailout from SoftBank. The company reported a net loss of US$1.25 billion in the third quarter after a spending spree in anticipation of the IPO. As it seeks to become profitable, the co-working firm has said it will sell assets and cut thousands of jobs.

SEE ALSO

WeWork woes may mean drop in US coworking leases, says landlord

The Lord & Taylor building, which opened at 424 Fifth Avenue in 1914, is one of WeWork's priciest investments in its decade-long history. The building had US$603 million of outstanding debt when it was sold to the co-working company and that will increase to US$900 million as the renovation nears completion, Hudson's Bay said.

The building has about 680,000 square feet that WeWork will have to fill. The company has considered making the space its headquarters, but also reportedly had talks with Amazon.com Inc about leasing offices there.

The New York Post reported in October that the co-working firm is struggling to find subtenants for the space. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Yanlord's UE takeover offer turns unconditional

Carving out bigger roles for malls

The resilience of Hong Kong's property market

Zara's founder builds global real estate empire

Changing tides of foreign buying

New top-tier condos see better sales this year

BREAKING

Nov 17, 2019 11:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Tritech inks MOUs with Chinese firms on possible fintech foray

WATER and environmental group Tritech has inked two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Chinese firms Ooway...

Nov 17, 2019 11:08 PM
Life & Culture

Prince Andrew bombs in BBC interview, raising more questions

[LONDON] Prince Andrew's attempt to explain away his friendship with pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in a high-...

Nov 17, 2019 09:44 PM
Government & Economy

Sri Lanka strongman Rajapaksa wins presidency by big margin

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka's former civil wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was declared the winner in the...

Nov 17, 2019 09:34 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong campus protesters shoot arrows, set fires

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong protesters shot arrows and hurled petrol bombs from a barricaded university campus on Sunday,...

Nov 17, 2019 09:26 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudi Aramco in race for IPO record with US$1.7t top value

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco is worth up to US$1.7 trillion at the price range set by the oil giant on Sunday, below the US$...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly