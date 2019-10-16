You are here

Home > Real Estate

WeWork scraps deal to lease 36-storey Seattle tower

Wed, Oct 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Seattle

WEWORK has backed out of an ambitious project to outfit a 36-storey tower in Seattle with co-working space and its co-living offshoot, as the company looks to shore up its finances.

WeWork will not lease the building from Martin Selig Real Estate, according to a joint statement from the companies. The decision leaves one of Seattle's biggest office landlords without a tenant just as a major new project is nearing completion.

"As part of WeWork's commitment to refocus on its core business, WeWork and Martin Selig Real Estate have mutually agreed to not move forward with the planned WeWork-WeLive Belltown Seattle project," the companies said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The building was once a symbol of the ambition of WeWork's parent We Co. When the deal was announced in 2017, it was the largest deal WeWork had done by square footage and also an early effort to expand its communal-living business. A total of 23 floors were slated to be occupied by WeLive.

As recently as September, WeWork appeared to be headed towards a rich valuation in its public debut before investors balked over concerns about the venture's governance and mounting losses.

The firm ended up ousting its chief executive officer and postponing the offering. The delay has left it scrambling to raise new funds.

WeWork is still planning to open a location in another Martin Selig Real Estate building in Seattle's Ballard neighbourhood. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

MCT's Q2 boosted by better portfolio contribution

Keppel DC Reit posts 4.3% rise in Q3 DPU

KORE Q3 DPU unchanged at 1.5 US cents

Asia's best Reits may lose appeal as price rally trims Thai yields

CBRE confirms hire of JLL's Greg Hyland to capital markets team

HK retail rents down sharply in Q3: CBRE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly