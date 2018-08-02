You are here

Windy Heights owners cutting reserve price in fresh en-bloc bid

After a failed bid in April, its owners are now in a 're-signing process' to lower the reserve price by over S$50 million
Windy Heights has 192 apartments, eight penthouses and two shop units on a 23,291 sq m site. Knight Frank said the plot could be redeveloped into 581 new homes.

WINDY Heights made another stab at a collective sale on Wednesday, with home owners now seeking to reduce the reserve price for the tender.

The freehold District 14 development in Jalan Daud in the Kembangan area is going on the market

