Windy Heights owners cutting reserve price in fresh en-bloc bid

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
WINDY Heights made another stab at a collective sale on Wednesday, with home owners now seeking to reduce the reserve price for the tender.
The freehold District 14 development in Jalan Daud in the Kembangan area is going on the market
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg