You are here

Home > Real Estate

With rents spiraling, Merkel tells landlords: Serve the public

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 8:40 PM

[COLOGNE] German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged private housing investors on Friday to recognise their obligation to the public amid growing concern that spiraling rents in Germany's biggest cities are pricing out locals and choking off economic growth.

Speaking at a nationwide congress of German tenants, Mrs Merkel said "public-spirited" private investors had a crucial role to play in solving Germany's housing crisis, and that authorities should make sure to use all tools at their disposal to regulate landlords.

Thousands took to the streets of the German capital in April demanding the expropriation of more than 200,000 apartments sold off to big private landlords. Much of their ire was directed at companies like Deutsche Wohnen, Berlin's biggest landlord with more than 115,000 flats, and Vonovia.

"We need private investors who must also feel a sense of public spiritedness," she said. "There are questions over whether they have always have," she said without naming specific investors. "I'm not that happy about every development."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Building homes was the best answer to housing shortages, she said. "It must remain attractive for a group of people who feel a sense of obligation to this country to invest in housing."

The issue is particularly sensitive in Germany, where rents have traditionally been relatively stable over many decades, leading to a culture where middle-class families live in rented homes throughout their lives.

Merkel did not address a proposal from Berlin's housing senator for a five-year rent freeze for all existing housing.

Activists in the capital announced on Friday that they had collected almost 80,000 signatures for their campaign to demand a city-wide referendum on expropriating the landlords.

REUTERS

Real Estate

GIC, Polymer Connected to develop data centre campus in Jakarta

China, Hong Kong homebuyers play cross-border musical chairs in Bay Area

HK postpones land tender amid extradition bill protests

The race to revive Spain's dying 'ghost villages'

The race to revive Spain's dying 'ghost villages'

LMIRT unit prices US$250m five-year unsecured senior notes at 7.25%; to be issued below par

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Trump gets harpooned for 'Prince of Whales' spelling error
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

Must Read

IMG_001.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, UK to deepen collaboration in digital government services

doc75sd1rl2q111hgykp344_doc75sc95ejmabjl4z31wm.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Asia Partners.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Garage

New private equity firm Asia Partners eyes South-east Asia startups

Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre must get SGX regulator's nod before appointing director or executive officer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening