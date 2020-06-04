Work can resume on over 5,400 home renovation projects: BCA

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has approved all applications for residential renovation projects previously suspended due to the Covid-19 circuit breaker, it said on Wednesday.
This means that work can now resume on more than 5,400 such projects.
BCA...
