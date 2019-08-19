Workplace design and build firm Space Matrix makes 2 senior hires in Singapore

Roger Clement (left) became Space Matrix's managing director, Singapore, in April 2019 and Su-San Tan (right) joins as director of workplace strategy and insights.

SINGAPORE-BASED workplace design and build consultancy Space Matrix has boosted its leadership team with the appointment of Roger Clement as managing director, Singapore and Tan Su-San as director of workplace strategy and insights.

Mr Clement will work closely with the leadership team and the firm’s clients to address challenges in workplace designs and develop workspace solutions for clients.

He has over 17 years of experience in project management and building consultancy, including stints in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

He previously held directorial roles in real estate services company CBRE and construction services company ISG, working in both commercial and hospitality sectors. He was also senior project manager at Maris Interiors in London, overseeing design and build projects.

Ms Tan will lead thought leadership efforts in workplace strategy and work closely with Space Matrix's teams and clients to create "sustainable businesses and innovative user experiences".

She works directly with the leadership team, advising companies on navigating the future of work and how to improve their businesses through purpose-driven workplace strategies.

She will also work closely with the consultancy's design teams to ensure clients' requirements are "deeply integrated into the design and user experience".

Ms Tan has over 20 years of client consultancy experience and has spent the last 17 years with global workplace architecture and interior design firm, M Moser Associates. She worked with teams across the firm to implement workplace strategies for clients through analysis and evidence-based research.

She also has experience in change consulting and implementation for Shell, MediaCorp and Citi in markets such as Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Malaysia and India.

"The addition of Roger and Su-San to Space Matrix will help strengthen our firm’s leadership team as we continue to grow our global footprint and thought leadership. Their expert knowledge, valuable experiences and global exposure to the design, construction and project management industries make them valuable assets to the team and more importantly to our clients," said Space Matrix CEO Arsh Chaudhry.