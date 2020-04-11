You are here

Home > Real Estate

Wuhan rent protest shows unrest brewing in China after lockdown

Sat, Apr 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Wuhan

DOZENS of small shop owners protested outside one of Wuhan's biggest shopping malls to demand a cut in rent, in one of the first signs of unrest since authorities lifted a lockdown at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sitting down about one metre apart, the shop owners on Friday sat or knelt outside the Grand Ocean Department Store, wearing masks and holding placards as police monitored. A day earlier, they chanted "Exempt rental for a year, or refund the lease" in videos uploaded on the Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo that were quickly censored.

"Can't survive" said a sign held by one woman who rented a stall at Grand Ocean, which also called on the landlord to return the rent and security deposit during the period of the lockdown.

The woman said the property developer in charge of the mall, which translates to World City, should exempt rent for them because 99 per cent of protesters are small shop owners and they haven't had any business since the virus outbreak.

SEE ALSO

One-man-show 'directors' say they're losing out in wage support for self-employed

Most neighbourhoods in the city are still facing string restrictions on movement and there's little business traffic.

Another protester said the government didn't respond after their protest yesterday, and said the police had assaulted people on Wednesday. None of the protesters Bloomberg spoke with revealed their names due to concern of retribution.

A woman who answered the phone at World City said they haven't restarted work and couldn't answer questions. A call to Grand Ocean's general office was not answered.

Wuhan officially emerged on Wednesday from a mass quarantine put in place on Jan 23. The strict restrictions helped China stem the outbreak of the deadly disease known as Covid-19, but it also led to a deep slump in investment and consumption that pushed the economy into its most dire situation in decades.

The demonstration, however small, shows the challenges President Xi Jinping now faces in getting millions of people back to work while preventing a second wave of infections.

Early in the crisis, Mr Xi warned the virus posed a threat to "social stability" in China, and since then he's seen tensions flare both within the country and with the US, its main export market.

The protest in Wuhan this week comes after earlier violent clashes on the border of surrounding Hubei province and neighbouring Jiangxi province in late March. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

What will the office look like in a post-Covid-19 world?

Reits (April 11-12, 2020)

Construction of BTO flats to speed up after virus 'circuit breaker' lifts: HDB

Frozen housing market in US relies on bargains and desperation

March HDB resale prices fall 0.3% on higher volumes amid virus outbreak

Virtual showflats, marketing on the rise; but not all potential buyers sold on them

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 10, 2020 09:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Covid-19: Virus and Singapore's shutdown delays Ezion's rescue deal

THE Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing closure of non-essential workplace premises during Singapore's "circuit breaker"...

Apr 10, 2020 09:03 PM
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand unit sells Guoman Hotel in Shanghai for 1.4 billion yuan in cash

A China unit of mainboard-listed property developer GuocoLand will sell Guoman Hotel in Shanghai and 256 of its...

Apr 10, 2020 08:41 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's National Care Hotline now open for calls, to offer support amid pandemic

[SINGAPORE] The National Care Hotline is now ready to offer support to those who need it, after specialists trained...

Apr 10, 2020 07:16 PM
SME

SMEs on Hope fund get priority access to CIMB Singapore's Covid-19 funding schemes

SINGAPORE businesses tapping into the Helping Our Promising Enterprises (Hope) fund can now get priority access to...

Apr 10, 2020 07:16 PM
Government & Economy

S Korea reports recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again

[SEOUL] South Korean officials on Friday reported 91 patients thought cleared of the new coronavirus had tested...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.