You are here
Wyndham pushes for Asia growth with new regional chief
It plans to add more hotel brands from global portfolio of 19 brands; sees more opportunities to grow lower-end budget segment
Singapore
WYNDHAM Hotels & Resorts is planning to deploy more brands in much of Asia-Pacific in a bid to build up scale in the region, the new president and director of its South-east Asia and Pacific Rim business Ooi Joon Aun told The Business Times in an exclusive interview.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg