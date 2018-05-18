You are here

Home > Real Estate

Yanlord acquires 51% stake in prime residential site in Nantong

Fri, May 18, 2018 - 7:27 PM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

YANLORD Land Group Limited has acquired 51 per cent stake in a company holding development rights to a prime residential development site in Central Innovation District of Nantong city in Jiangsu PrRovince, through an injection of about 21 million yuan (S$4.4 million).

Surrounded by three natural parks, the site spanning 236,500 sqm gross floor area has a plot ratio of 1.8 and benefits from the Nantong government initiatives to develop the area into a key technology demonstration zone.

The development will include high quality residential apartments, townhouses and villas. It is well connected via key thoroughfares and stations from two of the city's metro lines, route 1 and 2.

Yanlord chairman and CEO Zhong Sheng Jian said that this latest acquisition marks the group's second project in Nantong. It is a "continuation of our strategic initiative to further expand our footprint within the Yangtze River Delta", he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Chinatown Plaza sold en bloc for S$260m

CCT sells S$217.9m of units at S$1.676 to cover rich end of price talk

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

Extending leases for older HDB flats 'will have serious trade-offs'

CDL, Distrii join hands in smart building apps

Cuscaden Road GLS site to be developed into luxury residence

Editor's Choice

nz_ORANGETEE_170518.jpg
May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

2017-09-03T230804Z_254511266_RC11524FB230_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-BANKS-TRADING.JPG
May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six slapped with prohibition orders for 'mis-selling'

Most Read

1 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
2 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
3 SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results
4 Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions
5 Chancery Court at Dunearn Road sells en bloc for S$401.78m, 6% higher than reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

4a-22998601_-_02_02_2012_-_port.jpg
May 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's domestic wholesale trade grows 6.6% in Q1

4a-22998601_-_02_02_2012_-_port.jpg
May 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018-05-17T235057Z_479703666_RC18AD436C70_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-SILKAIR.JPG
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA to merge SilkAir into flagship carrier; CEO cites connectivity within plane fleet

colin-apex1-18.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 3rd derivatives exchange Apex to start trading on May 25

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening