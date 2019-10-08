Yarwood Ave GCB up for sale again at same S$23m guide price

Located at 18A Yarwood Avenue, the two-storey bungalow is a resort-like, Balinese-styled home with a basement and swimming pool. It will be auctioned again next week.

A GOOD class bungalow (GCB) in Kilburn Estate in District 21 will be put on the market again at an unchanged guide price of S$23 million, marketing agent Knight Frank Singapore said on Tuesday.

The guide price works out to about S$1,216 per square foot, based on a land area of 18,911 sq ft. It is an owner’s sale. A public auction for the bungalow will be held on Oct 16 at 2.30pm at Amara Hotel, Level 3.

Located at 18A Yarwood Avenue, the two-storey property is a resort-like, Balinese-styled home with a floor area of 9,095 square feet (sq ft). Its 999-year leasehold tenure started from May 7, 1879.

It has five en-suite bedrooms, a car porch, sheltered terraces, a basement, a swimming pool, a landscaped garden and a koi pond.

Its earlier sale attempt took place less than a month ago at a Sept 18 auction. “It was not successful because we had less than a week of marketing due to late instruction,” Sharon Lee, director and head of auction at Knight Frank Singapore, told The Business Times.

“The property has an accessible price point for a GCB of its calibre and is within reach for those looking to live in a home that is limited in supply,” Ms Lee said.

The bungalow is about 10 minutes’ walk from King Albert Park MRT. Bukit Timah Plaza, KAP Shopping Mall and Sime Darby Centre are also nearby, with amenities such as supermarkets, a movie threatre and eateries.

Successful sales of properties along the same stretch include a home at 19 Yarwood Avenue, which sold for S$22.15 million in February this year and 21B Yarwood Avenue, which transacted for S$19.4 million in March 2018, said Knight Frank. The properties sat on land areas of 19,030 sq ft and 16,156 sq ft respectively.

Other residential properties available at Knight Frank’s Oct 16 auction include a freehold 5,048 sq ft apartment at Lien Towers near Holland Village MRT station with a S$8.98 million guide price. A 3,476 sq ft penthouse in The Coast at Sentosa Cove will also be up for sale, at S$6 million.