Year's first public property auction in Singapore includes remnant land

A PIECE of remnant land in Sixth Avenue - not your typical property - is listed among 2021's first public property auction.

The 6,042 square foot freehold remnant land along prime Sixth Avenue cannot be developed but can enhance the use of adjoining land, and is the first such sale that auctioneer Joy Tan has come across.

The remnant land, which has been put up as a mortgagee or bank sale, is one of 16 properties which will come under the gavel on Wednesday afternoon, said Ms Tan, Edmund Tie head of auction.

Remnant land are small and/or irregularly shaped plots of land left over after development. They are incapable of independent development by virtue of their size and shape. They however have the potential to enhance the economic value and use of adjoining lands.

The guide price is S$3 million, and "we've received over 100 enquiries and expecting some interesting people to bid for it", said Ms Tan. Some of the enquiries are from developers, end-users and people who stay in the area, she said.

"You cannot build on it," she said.

"The neighbouring plot is state land," said Ms Tan. Whoever buys the remnant land "will have to wait for the government to sell the neighbouring state land, then you can combine and enhance the plot", she said.

The 16 properties put up for auction today are worth close to S$25 million, and over 60 people have registered to attend, she said.

Social distancing measures will be enforced which means only 50 people can be in the auction hall, she said.

If there are more than 50, auctions will be staggered, she said.

Only two of the 16 listings are owner sales, the other 14 are mortgagee sales, which is not usual.

In previous auctions, mortgagee sales might make up half of the listings, said Ms Tan who held five auctions in 2020.

Banks have held off on repossession of properties last year due to the pandemic and also government relief measures, she reckons.

Among today's properties include One Shenton and Southbank units, both with guide price of nearly S$1.7 million.

There's also a high end Gramercy Park four-bedroom unit with a guide price of about S$8.5 million. Freehold Gramercy Park is on posh Grange Road.