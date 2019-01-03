You are here

Home > Real Estate

Yellow Pages Building renamed Braddell House

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190103_BRADDELL_A_3658129.jpg
Above (from left): Mr Chua; director Loo Wen Lieh; director Ng Tiong Gee; chairman Mah Bow Tan; director Andrew Tay; and chief executive officer Stanley Tan at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
PHOTO: GYP PROPERTIES

BT_20190103_BRADDELL_A_3658129.jpg
Above: Braddell House, the corporate headquarters of GYP Properties, sits above Braddell MRT station.
PHOTO: GYP PROPERTIES

Singapore

YELLOW Pages Building, located at 1 Lorong 2 Toa Payoh, has been renamed Braddell House to reflect the owner's shift in core business to property.

Owned by GYP Properties, it is the group's headquarters and part of its portfolio of 303,172 square metres (sqm) of land,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

Horizon Towers gives collective sale another shot; Tanah Merah Mansion launches collective sale

Sell Singapore residential, buy office? Not a foregone conclusion for all

HDB resale flat prices fall 0.2% in Q4; full-year 2018 prices dip 0.9% over 2017

Australian home prices mark worst year since 2008

China warns cities to cut reliance on property; developers' shares fall

Editor's Choice

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's dismal PMI triggers mixed trading among S-chips

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 China’s property market strains the world
5 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BT_20190103_VMCHINA3_3658072.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

China's manufacturing sector contracts in Dec as trade war hits factories

BT_20190103_CCDUBAI_3658017.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Dubai powers ahead with blockchain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening