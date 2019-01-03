Yellow Pages Building renamed Braddell House

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
YELLOW Pages Building, located at 1 Lorong 2 Toa Payoh, has been renamed Braddell House to reflect the owner's shift in core business to property.
Owned by GYP Properties, it is the group's headquarters and part of its portfolio of 303,172 square metres (sqm) of land,
