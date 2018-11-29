You are here

YTL Land to launch freehold condo along Orchard Boulevard on Dec 1

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 1:14 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MALAYSIA-BASED property developer YTL Land & Development (YTL Land) is set to launch a 77-unit freehold condominium along Orchard Boulevard, with 53 apartments released for sale this Saturday, Dec 1.

Located at 3 Orchard Boulevard, 3 Orchard By-The-Park is a short walk to the Singapore Botanic Gardens, and within the enclave of the Orchard Road shopping belt and amenities such as the Camden Medical Centre. The condominium is also situated next to the upcoming Orchard Boulevard MRT station.

According to YTL Land, the development was designed by Italian architect Antonio Citterio. It is also YTL Land's third luxury residence collection in Singapore, and Mr Citterio's first residential development in South-east Asia. 

The condominium features two, three and four-bedrooom apartments with two five-bedroom penthouses in three distinct towers named "Wood", "Wilderness", and "Water", YTL Land said. 

For the launch, 30 apartments from the "Wood" Tower and 23 apartments from the "Wilderness" Tower will be released for sale. This comprises a mixture of 14 two-bedroom, 22 three-bedroom, 15 four-bedroom, one double-storey garden suite with four bedrooms, as well as one five-bedroom penthouse on the top floor.

Among other things, residents will be able to enjoy concierge services by YTL Hotels, foods curated by Jones the Grocer in the Library Lounge and a lush garden inspired by the Singapore Botanic Gardens, YTL Land said. 

YTL Land previously worked on two waterfront villa collections in Sentosa Cove, namely the Sandy Island, and Kasara, the Lake.

