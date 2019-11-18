You are here

Home > Real Estate

Zara's founder builds global real estate empire

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191118_ZARA_3952727.jpg
Mr Ortega steers clear of housing real estate, which is potentially more profitable but has a bad reputation after a property bubble burst in the late 2000s.
PHOTO: AFP

Madrid

SPANISH billionaire Amancio Ortega, the founder of clothing giant Zara, has built up a global real estate empire that includes offices used by Facebook and Amazon in Seattle and large swathes of London's Oxford Street.

Diversifying his fashion fortune to preserve his sizeable wealth, the value of the real estate portfolio owned by Mr Ortega's investment holding Pontegadea Inversiones stood at around 10 billion euros (S$15 billion) at the end of last year.

Pontegadea collects almost all of the dividends which Mr Ortega earns - 1.6 billion euros in 2019 - and then reinvests the money in real estate, a spokesman for the holding firm said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 83-year-old stepped down as chairman of Inditex, the owner of Zara, in 2011 but he still owns 59 per cent of the world's biggest fashion retailer, which also owns other popular fashion brands such as Massimo Dutti and Bershka.

SEE ALSO

Zara distances brand from HK protest controversy

He is currently the world's sixth richest person, according to Forbes.

His latest major real estate purchases came earlier this month when Pontegadea bought an office building used by Facebook in Seattle for US$415 million as well as the "Troy Block" complex in the same city which houses part of Amazon's headquarters for US$740 million.

It is "normal" for entrepreneurs with a lot of capital to set up an investment fund to manage the cash to "diversify and preserve" the fortune by building a "refuge" from stock market fluctuations, Juan Carlos Amaro, a professor of finance at the Esade business school in Barcelona, told AFP.

Mr Ortega, who founded fast-fashion giant Zara with his ex-wife Rosalia in 1975 in Spain's north-western region of Galicia, fiercely guards his privacy and is known for being a prudent investor.

Analysts said he was targeting real estate as a long-term investment, not to speculate.

"It is a very conservative activity which was chosen, not for its great profitability but because it is sufficiently stable," a Pontegadea spokesman said.

Mr Ortega steers clear of housing real estate, which is potentially more profitable but has a bad reputation after a property bubble burst in the late 2000s, triggering a prolonged recession.

His portfolio is mostly made up of offices and shops, as well as some hotels.

In addition to owning several buildings in Madrid and Barcelona, Mr Ortega has become the main real estate proprietor of London's Oxford Street, Europe's busiest shopping street.

In Paris he owns the building that houses Apple's flagship store as well as a commercial building on the Champs-Elysee avenue.

Mr Ortega only buys property "in the capitals of major countries that are stable", preferably in prestigious neighbourhoods, the Pontagadea spokesman said.

He also favours "top category tenants with good solvability", with a preference for major multinationals, said Rafael Sambola, a professor Barcelona's Eada business school who has authored several books on finance and accounting.

Mr Ortega has found it easy to meet his criteria in the United States: in recent years he has snapped up properties in Miami, San Francisco, New York and Washington in addition to Seattle.

"I think he wants to have a diversification of exchange rates" to protect himself for possible setbacks with the euro or the pound, said Manuel Romera, the director of the finance department at Madrid's IE business school.

Mr Ortega currently owns property in nine countries: Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, South Korea, Spain and the United States.

The rent he collects from these buildings - 405 million euros in 2018 - are immediately reinvested in Pontegadea, according to the holding.

The Zara owner is not afraid to rent buildings to rival clothing such as Primark, which occupies one of his properties on Madrid's high street. AFP

Real Estate

Yanlord's UE takeover offer turns unconditional

Carving out bigger roles for malls

The resilience of Hong Kong's property market

WeWork is spending US$438m to renovate Lord & Taylor building in NY

Changing tides of foreign buying

New top-tier condos see better sales this year

BREAKING

Nov 17, 2019 11:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Tritech inks MOUs with Chinese firms on possible fintech foray

WATER and environmental group Tritech has inked two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Chinese firms Ooway...

Nov 17, 2019 11:08 PM
Life & Culture

Prince Andrew bombs in BBC interview, raising more questions

[LONDON] Prince Andrew's attempt to explain away his friendship with pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in a high-...

Nov 17, 2019 09:44 PM
Government & Economy

Sri Lanka strongman Rajapaksa wins presidency by big margin

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka's former civil wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa was declared the winner in the...

Nov 17, 2019 09:34 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong campus protesters shoot arrows, set fires

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong protesters shot arrows and hurled petrol bombs from a barricaded university campus on Sunday,...

Nov 17, 2019 09:26 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudi Aramco in race for IPO record with US$1.7t top value

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco is worth up to US$1.7 trillion at the price range set by the oil giant on Sunday, below the US$...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly