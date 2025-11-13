Both men, aged 44, were arrested by the Anti-Scam Command officers upon their arrival in Singapore, said the police. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

[SINGAPORE] Two Singaporean men believed to be involved in transnational scam operations and money mule offences have been arrested here following their deportation from Thailand and Cambodia, respectively on Nov 11.

Both men, aged 44, were arrested by the Anti-Scam Command officers upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a statement on Nov 13.

The first man was arrested by the Royal Thai Police (RTP) during a raid in Bangkok.

He was allegedly part of a transnational scam syndicate which was believed to be operating a scam centre in Myanmar that purportedly planned government officials impersonation scams which targeted Singaporeans.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man had travelled to Myanmar and was involved in administrative functions at the scam centre before fleeing to Thailand after the scam centre was raided by Myanmar authorities.

The Immigration Bureau of the RTP assisted SPF to facilitate the deportation of the man, and he was arrested upon his arrival here on Nov 11.

Additionally, he purportedly also relinquished his personal bank account in Singapore, enabling criminal syndicates to move suspicious funds using the account.

The second man was arrested by the Cambodia National Police for his alleged participation in a transnational scam syndicate which perpetrated telecommunication fraud from Krong Bavet, Cambodia.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man allegedly served as a translator for the syndicate.

The General Department of Immigration of Cambodia assisted SPF to facilitate the deportation of the man, and he was also arrested after arriving here on Nov 11.

The man’s bank accounts in Singapore were also found to be used to receive illicit funds from scam activities.

Both men are expected to be charged in court on Nov 13.

The first man will be charged with abetment to commit unauthorised access to computer material. If found guilty, he can be jailed up to two years, fined, or both for a first conviction.

The other man will be charged with abetment by conspiracy to cheat and possessing property reasonably suspected to be benefits from criminal conduct. Cheating carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both. Those possessing property reasonably suspected to be benefits from criminal conduct can be jailed up to three years, fined up to $150,000, or both.

The police said that in the first six months of 2025, the number of government official impersonation scam cases almost tripled, increasing by 199.2 per cent to 1,762 cases in the first half of 2025, from 589 cases during the same period in 2024.

The amount lost to this scam type increased by 88.3 per cent to about $126.5 million in the first half of 2025, from about $67.2 million during the same period in 2024.

The Singapore police said it was informed of the arrests of the two men through ongoing collaboration and intelligence sharing with international law enforcement partners.

Director of the Commercial Affairs Department David Chew, noted that such cases highlight the evolving tactics of transnational scam syndicates who are engaging Singaporeans with their local knowledge to target victims from scam centres located in diverse jurisdictions.

“It also illustrates the strong partnerships with our regional counterparts, including the Central Investigation Bureau of the Royal Thai Police and Cambodia National Police, to identify, pursue and arrest criminals involved in scam operations,” he said.

He added that government official impersonation scam cases also cause “immense harm to victims” and that the SPF will ensure that such criminals are brought back home to face justice.

The police urged the public to always reject requests from others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines. Those who allow their accounts to be used for criminal activities may be investigated and held accountable as accomplices or money mules.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline on 1799.

Anyone with information on scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness THE STRAITS TIMES