38 Oxley Road to be acquired after being gazetted as national monument

PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The site at 38 Oxley Road has been put up for acquisition on Thursday (Jan 29), after being gazetted as a national monument.

It therefore cannot be redeveloped for residential, commercial or other private uses, a joint statement by the National Heritage Board (NHB) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) indicated.

This move comes in a bid to “safeguard and preserve (the site)”, to keep with its historic significance and national importance.

A pre-war bungalow with eight bedrooms sits at 38 Oxley Road, which was home to founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew from the 1940s till his passing in 2015.

Compensation for the site will be determined in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act 1966. It will take into account the market value of the acquired plot as at the date of the gazette of the acquisition, and claims submitted by the persons interested, said the two parties.

Post-acquisition, the relevant authorities will assess the condition of the buildings and structures within 38 Oxley Road, and undertake a detailed study to consider the next steps.

All options, including those outlined by the 2018 Ministerial Committee, will be considered prior to a decision being made. Both NHB and SLA will work with the owner through the acquisition process.

The statement noted that the Singapore government has committed to respecting Mr Lee’s wishes to protect his family’s privacy, by removing all traces of their private living spaces from the interior of the house.

“Under no circumstances will the interior of the house as Mr Lee knew, be displayed, recorded, remodelled or duplicated elsewhere,” the joint release noted.

The order for the preservation of 38 Oxley Road came into effect on Dec 13, 2025.

Lee Hsien Yang – the youngest son of Lee – had previously submitted a written objection earlier on Nov 3 last year to the Singapore government’s decision to gazette the site on Nov 17, 2025.

However, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo later noted that the younger Lee’s letter did not challenge the site’s historic significance or national importance, nor the evaluation process for identifying potential national monuments.