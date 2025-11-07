About 3 million adult Singaporeans to receive S$100-S$600 Assurance Package cash payments in December

Those who link their NRIC to PayNow by Nov 23 will receive the payouts first, by Dec 5, says finance ministry

In a statement on Nov 7, the Ministry of Finance said the Assurance Package cash payments “help defray living expenses for Singaporean households. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Some three million adult Singaporeans aged 21 and above in 2026 will receive a cash payment of between S$100 and S$600 from Dec 5.

The payouts are part of the enhanced Assurance Package that was announced in Budget 2023, with the sum dispensed dependent on one’s assessable income and the number of properties owned.

In a statement on Nov 7, the Ministry of Finance said the Assurance Package cash payments “help defray living expenses for Singaporean households and provide more support for lower- to middle-income families”.

During Budget 2023, it was announced that the Assurance Package will be topped up by S$3 billion, bringing the total amount to be eventually disbursed to S$9.6 billion.

Further enhancements were made, and it now provides more than S$10 billion in cash payouts, MediSave top-ups and CDC (Community Development Council) vouchers, as well as additional U-Save and service and conservancy charges rebates to households.

Those who link their NRIC to PayNow by Nov 23 will receive the payouts first, by Dec 5, said the ministry.