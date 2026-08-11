AI boom prompts economists to lift 2026 growth forecasts beyond MTI’s upgraded 4.5-5.5% range
Regional economies have also bumped up their growth expectations amid the stronger-than-expected surge
- Q2’s 5.9% year-on-year GDP growth exceeds the median 5.8% forecast in a Bloomberg poll of economists. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
[SINGAPORE] Private-sector economists have raised their full-year growth forecast for Singapore, after the official forecast was raised to 4.5 to 5.5 per cent, from 2 to 4 per cent previously – with at least one bank’s revised forecast sitting above the top end of the upgraded range.
The revision, announced on Tuesday (Aug 11), comes on the back of a better-than-expected first half of 2026, during which the economy expanded 6.1 per cent year on year.
Economists largely attributed the stronger-than-expected performance to artificial intelligence-related investment in the region’s electronics, semiconductor and precision engineering sectors, which fed through to Singapore’s manufacturing and export-linked industries.
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