AI boom prompts economists to lift 2026 growth forecasts beyond MTI’s upgraded 4.5-5.5% range

Regional economies have also bumped up their growth expectations amid the stronger-than-expected surge

[SINGAPORE] Private-sector economists have raised their full-year growth forecast for Singapore, after the official forecast was raised to 4.5 to 5.5 per cent, from 2 to 4 per cent previously – with at least one bank’s revised forecast sitting above the top end of the upgraded range.

The revision, announced on Tuesday (Aug 11), comes on the back of a better-than-expected first half of 2026, during which the economy expanded 6.1 per cent year on year.

Economists largely attributed the stronger-than-expected performance to artificial intelligence-related investment in the region’s electronics, semiconductor and precision engineering sectors, which fed through to Singapore’s manufacturing and export-linked industries.