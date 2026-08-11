The Business Times
business-time-50

AI boom prompts economists to lift 2026 growth forecasts beyond MTI’s upgraded 4.5-5.5% range

Regional economies have also bumped up their growth expectations amid the stronger-than-expected surge

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Tessa Oh

Tessa Oh

Published Tue, Aug 11, 2026 · 05:35 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Q2’s 5.9% year-on-year GDP growth exceeds the median 5.8% forecast in a Bloomberg poll of economists.
    • Q2’s 5.9% year-on-year GDP growth exceeds the median 5.8% forecast in a Bloomberg poll of economists. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Private-sector economists have raised their full-year growth forecast for Singapore, after the official forecast was raised to 4.5 to 5.5 per cent, from 2 to 4 per cent previously – with at least one bank’s revised forecast sitting above the top end of the upgraded range.

    The revision, announced on Tuesday (Aug 11), comes on the back of a better-than-expected first half of 2026, during which the economy expanded 6.1 per cent year on year.

    Economists largely attributed the stronger-than-expected performance to artificial intelligence-related investment in the region’s electronics, semiconductor and precision engineering sectors, which fed through to Singapore’s manufacturing and export-linked industries.

    Singapore economySingapore GDP

    TRENDING NOW

    Tribunal Magistrate Jared Kang described dismissal law as “a little more layered, difficult and unclear than it perhaps needed to be”.

    Firm loses wrongful dismissal case despite following termination clause

    The Vietnamese economy has long relied heavily on bank lending, straining commercial banks as they shoulder the bulk of the financing needed by companies and large infrastructure projects.

    Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks

    Soilbuild and its executive chairman Lim Chap Huat are reportedly seeking unspecified damages over Brookfield’s alleged breach of their agreement.

    Soilbuild’s Lim Chap Huat sues Brookfield, claims it reneged on joint venture: WSJ

    UOB’s asset quality was a recurring theme across all broker notes.

    Citi, OCBC downgrade UOB post-Q2 results; RHB upgrades on valuation

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More