Around 22,000 civil servants to get salary bumps of 2% to 9% from Aug 1

The adjustments are aimed at keeping pace with market standards and enabling the Public Service to continue to attract and retain talent

The Public Service Division last made salary revisions to civil service schemes in 2022. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Public Service Division (PSD) will be increasing the salaries for about 22,000 eligible officers from a number of schemes by 2 to 9 per cent, it said on Friday (Feb 20).

The pay raises take effect on Aug 1.

The eligible civil servants are from the management executive scheme (MXS), technical support scheme (TSS), management support scheme (MSS), corporate support scheme (CSS), and operations support scheme (OSS) and their related schemes.

A statement from the PSD said the officers in the above schemes perform a range of roles, such as policy and planning, administration and operations.

Those eligible on the TSS will receive salary adjustments of 4 per cent to 9 per cent. Eligible officers on the MSS and CSS will receive salary adjustments of 4 per cent to 5 per cent.

Civil servants on the OSS who are eligible will receive salary adjustments of 4 per cent to 8 per cent.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Those on the MXS will receive salary adjustments of 2 per cent to 9 per cent, with greater adjustments for grades that have bigger gaps with market benchmarks.

No adjustments will be made for MXS officers whose salaries are already competitive, said PSD.

PSD said in its statement: “The adjustments are to keep pace with market standards and enable the Public Service to continue to attract and retain talent to deliver well for Singaporeans, amid evolving demands and the growing complexity of the global environment.”

PSD last made salary revisions to civil service schemes in 2022.