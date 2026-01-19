Increased scrutiny by banks and finance companies may not have a big impact on the larger, market-moving players

The Autobahn group, which includes car-sharing service Shariot, has debts of more than S$300 million. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT

[SINGAPORE] The after-effects of the Autobahn-Shariot group’s financial difficulties are unlikely to decrease Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums or affect the prices of new cars in the near term, said industry observers.

Previously, some had suggested that the increased scrutiny on lending and tightened credit lines for private-hire car (PHC) rental companies could reduce COE demand and thus lower premiums.

Also, the potential influx of 1,700 PHCs of Autobahn’s fleet might boost the supply of used cars, thereby lowering the demand for new cars and COEs as well.