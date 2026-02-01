An annual plan, it will cover additional charges beyond the basic rental car protection coverage such as window or tyre damage and towing fees

Pricing for the insurance begins at S$198 a year. PHOTO: The Straits Times

[SINGAPORE] The Automobile Association of Singapore (AAS) will launch an insurance for excess protection for drivers renting vehicles overseas on Monday (Feb 2).

Named RoadPlus+, it is the first of this kind to be offered as an annual plan in Singapore.

Pricing begins at S$198 a year for trips in the Asia-Pacific region and S$268 worldwide.

The plans cover a week of trips and an additional seven days of coverage can be added for S$50 and S$70, respectively.

Insurance excess is the amount an insured pays out of pocket in case of a claim.

Lee Wai Mun, CEO of AAS, said: “RoadPlus+ protects drivers from having to pay out-of-pocket excess charges beyond the basic Collision Damage Waiver (CDW).”

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

More coverage

A CDW, typically charged as an additional fee per day of rental, covers the cost of repairing or replacing a rental car in case of an accident or damages. However, renters may still need to pay an excess even if a CDW is in place.

There may also be exclusions or other fees levied by rental companies such as damage to the undercarriage, tyres and windows, among others.

While rental excess protection is already available on the market, these are largely underwritten and administered by companies outside of Singapore.

RoadPlus+ product is brokered by Trade Risk Solutions and underwritten by ECICS, both of which are Singapore-based companies.

General travel insurance typically offers partial cover for car rental excess and is usually capped at under S$3,000.

The association said that the new product reflects its broader strategy to expand beyond traditional roadside assistance into travel risk management and mobility-related insurance solutions.