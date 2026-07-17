Boost for construction tech firms to innovate; developers adopting robotics, automation: Chee Hong Tat

Developers and contractors will gain access to a list of certified technology partners for JTC projects, he adds

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat says support will also be given to help startups’ proven solutions get adopted by the industry after they have been tested. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Construction technology companies that are willing to innovate, test and apply their robotics and automation solutions will get more support, said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat.

Developers and contractors will also be able to access a list of certified technology partners for JTC projects and adopt these technologies with more confidence, he added at the ConTech@PDD construction technology exhibition held at the Punggol Digital District on Friday (Jul 17).

To encourage innovation, rental fees for sandboxes, or spaces to experiment and test bed these technologies, will be waived, and support will also be given to help startups’ proven solutions get adopted by the industry after these have been tested, among other measures.

Chee said: “We have made good progress over the years, for example, in implementing integrated digital delivery and mainstreaming prefabrication construction methods...

“By gross floor area, new developments adopting these tools have grown from around 20 per cent in 2018 to about 70 per cent in 2025.”

Integrated digital delivery refers to a shared digital data workspace connecting developers, contractors and builders.

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“Looking ahead, we have a strong pipeline of development projects, including Housing & Development Board Build-To-Order flats, Long Island at East Coast and Changi Airport Terminal 5, where we will continue to use these tools and other emerging technologies,” Chee said.

With new technologies such as autonomous robotics and artificial intelligence, the built environment sector must continue to push boundaries, so that it can build better, faster and more sustainably, he added.

To that end, the government will continue to share the risks of innovation through pilots and sandboxes, such as through the Built Environment Innovation Hub (BEIH), a space for demonstrating and showcasing new solutions at the Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) Braddell campus.

To make it less costly for companies to innovate, BCA will waive space rental fees for BEIH technology sandboxes for two years from July.

“For a start, this rental fee waiver will be offered to teams trialling solutions that improve productivity, such as robotics and automation solutions, which are currently the most common types of technologies test bedded at the BEIH,” Chee said.

Rental fees range from about S$15,000 to S$100,000 for the duration of the sandbox, which could span three to six months.

The waiver could be extended to other areas if there is demand for other types of technologies, he said.

Complementing this, JTC will set up a sandbox at the Jurong Innovation District to test large-scale autonomous construction technologies and heavy construction equipment systems. The government agency has made the use of robots compulsory in its construction tenders since late 2025. THE STRAITS TIMES