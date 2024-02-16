SINGAPORE BUDGET 2024

Budget 2024: Couples waiting for BTO flats will get one-year voucher to rent HDB flat in open market

Megan Cheah

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 4:23 pm
HDB currently offers subsidised rental housing under the PPHS, with the statutory board receiving many applications for the scheme.
PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR, ST

Singapore Budget 2024

ELIGIBLE young families with urgent housing needs will receive further support from the government under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS) as they wait for their Build-To-Order (BTO) flats to be ready.

This will come in the form of a one-year PPHS voucher for eligible families to rent a Housing Development Board (HDB) flat in the open market, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 16).

The dollar amount of the voucher was not announced.

“Some couples have already booked their BTO flats, but they may like to have a place to stay temporarily, while they wait for the completion of their flats,” said Wong. “This is especially the case for those with young children.”

HDB currently offers subsidised rental housing under the PPHS, with the statutory board receiving many applications for the scheme.

While HDB is ramping up supply to meet the demand, Wong said the government wants to do more in the interim to support young families with their urgent housing needs.

