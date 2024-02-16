SINGAPORE BUDGET 2024

Budget 2024: ITE graduates to get S$5,000 when enrolling for diploma, S$10,000 CPF top-up when attaining it

Renald Yeo

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 4:18 pm
Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has announced a new two-part ITE Progression Award to help ITE graduates to offset the costs of obtaining a polytechnic diploma.
GRADUATES from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) who are aged 30 and below will receive more support from the government in their upskilling efforts.

A new two-part ITE Progression Award was announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong during his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 16).

Under the first part of the award, ITE graduates will receive a top-up of S$5,000 to their Post-Secondary Education Account (PSEA) when they enrol in a diploma programme.

The PSEA is opened automatically for all eligible Singaporeans, and the funds within can be used by residents to pay for their post-secondary education.

This will help ITE graduates to offset the costs of obtaining a polytechnic diploma, Wong said.

Once the students receive their diplomas, they will receive a further S$10,000 injection to their Central Provident Fund (CPF) Ordinary Account. Wong said this will give the recipients a head start in buying a home or saving for retirement.

Funds within the Ordinary Account can be used for retirement, housing, insurance and investments.

“This new award is a significant investment in our ITE graduates. It represents our continuing commitment to uplift them, and to better equip them in their journey of lifelong learning,” said Wong.

