Budget 2024: Lower property tax bills for homeowners, with revised annual value bands

ANNUAL value (AV) bands for owner-occupied residential property tax rates will be revised from January 2025, and homeowners can expect to pay the same or lower property tax bills as a result.

Announcing the change in his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 16), Finance Minister Lawrence Wong noted that a two-step increase in property tax rates was announced in Budget 2022 as a wealth tax, targeting all investment properties and higher-end owner-occupied private properties.

But since 2022, market rents have increased significantly due to the combination of strong demand and Covid-related supply constraints, subsequently pushing up AVs. Property tax payable is calculated based on the property’s AV.

While the property tax rate increases were originally expected to mainly target the top 7 per cent of owner-occupied residential properties, the sharp increase in AVs has resulted in the proportion of affected properties nearly doubling, to 13 per cent.

Currently, property tax is charged according to AV bands from S$8,000 to S$100,000.