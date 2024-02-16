SINGAPORE BUDGET 2024

Budget 2024: S$100 million for the arts; S$20 million to spur donations for Team Singapore athletes

Renald Yeo

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 4:53 pm
The government will provide more platforms for Singaporeans to support the Republic's national athletes.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Singapore Budget 2024

THE refreshed Our SG Arts Plan, which drives transformation in Singapore’s arts sector, will be supported with S$100 million over the next four years.

“We aim to make the arts more accessible to all Singaporeans,” said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 16).

With the additional investments, the National Arts Council will support arts groups to develop and showcase their diverse offerings, as well as strengthen the talent pool, Wong said. Self-employed artists will also get more development opportunities.

For sports, the One Team Singapore Fund – which provides dollar-for-dollar matching for donations towards Team Singapore athletes – will receive a S$20 million top-up and be extended to the end of financial year 2027.

The scope of donations eligible for matching will be broadened to emerging sports such as pickleball, tchoukball and powerlifting.

This is part of providing more platforms for Singaporeans to support the Republic’s national athletes, said Wong.

SEE ALSO

The government will anchor more major sporting events in Singapore, so that Team Singapore’s athletes can compete in top-tier competitions against the world’s best on home ground, Wong said.

For more of BT’s Budget 2024 coverage, go to bt.sg/budget24

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Sports

Arts

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Singapore

Budget 2024: Securing the nation’s fiscal position

Budget 2024: Quick takes on Refundable Investment Credit scheme

Budget 2024: Two components under Pillar 2 of BEPS 2.0 to be introduced

Budget 2024: Quick takes on Enterprise Support Package

Budget 2024: FY2023 revised fiscal deficit widens to S$3.6 billion; FY2022 posts surplus

Budget 2024 highlights: From S$1.9 billion in household support, to property tax changes

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article