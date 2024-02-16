Budget 2024: S$100 million for the arts; S$20 million to spur donations for Team Singapore athletes

THE refreshed Our SG Arts Plan, which drives transformation in Singapore’s arts sector, will be supported with S$100 million over the next four years.

“We aim to make the arts more accessible to all Singaporeans,” said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 16).

With the additional investments, the National Arts Council will support arts groups to develop and showcase their diverse offerings, as well as strengthen the talent pool, Wong said. Self-employed artists will also get more development opportunities.

For sports, the One Team Singapore Fund – which provides dollar-for-dollar matching for donations towards Team Singapore athletes – will receive a S$20 million top-up and be extended to the end of financial year 2027.

The scope of donations eligible for matching will be broadened to emerging sports such as pickleball, tchoukball and powerlifting.

This is part of providing more platforms for Singaporeans to support the Republic’s national athletes, said Wong.

The government will anchor more major sporting events in Singapore, so that Team Singapore’s athletes can compete in top-tier competitions against the world’s best on home ground, Wong said.

