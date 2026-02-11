Budget 2026: Business chambers want more help for SMEs to internationalise, bigger automation grants

Industry groups say SMEs need sector-specific business matching in unfamiliar markets

Several industry groups have raised tariff uncertainty, supply chain disruption and manpower constraints as key challenges heading into the new year. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Trade associations and business chambers are pressing for more targeted support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Budget 2026, with several calls for coordinated overseas market entry and deeper automation incentives.

Several industry groups to whom The Business Times spoke raised tariff uncertainty, supply chain disruption and manpower constraints as key challenges heading into the new year.

While 2025 turned out better than expected – with front-loading in manufacturing and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven chip demand helping to lift growth – industry leaders said greater help is needed to support businesses in seeking new growth opportunities.