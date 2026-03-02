Budget 2026: New one-north park Kampong AI to be completed in 2028

A pilot phase will launch this month, with companies set to use existing workplaces in LaunchPad @ one-north

An artist's impression of the upcoming Kampong AI, which will include a business block and a residential block. ILLUSTRATION: JTC

[SINGAPORE] Kampong AI – the “first integrated startup community in Singapore with both work and living spaces” – is slated for completion in 2028, JTC Corp said on Monday (Mar 2) as it provided details on the new artificial intelligence (AI) park announced in Budget 2026. This park will serve as “a focal point where talent, problem owners, researchers and resources can come together to create synergy and nurture a deep ecosystem”, said Minister for Trade and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong during the ministry’s Committee of Supply debate in Parliament.

“Kampong AI will accelerate collaboration, and serve as a centre of gravity for AI excellence,” he added.

Finance Minister and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said during his Budget speech last month that an AI park would be established at one-north.

It would build on the Lorong AI pilot initiative, which provides a co-working space for the AI community, he said then.

The upcoming AI hub, which will be anchored in LaunchPad @ one-north, will feature two repurposed seven-storey blocks.

The AI block will provide 14,500 square metres of business park units and event spaces, to accommodate up to 70 companies. Meanwhile, an adjacent block will provide residential accommodation, with 200 dwelling units.

“It will be where AI startup founders, talent, corporates, venture builders and capital, and academia come together to address the most pressing challenges that AI can help solve,” said JTC.

A pilot phase of Kampong AI will launch this month, with AI companies and startups getting access to existing workplaces in LaunchPad @ one-north.

AI-driven enterprises can already access Lorong AI, which recently opened a second site in Vidacity at LaunchPad @ one-north, in addition to its Cross Street location.

Leading AI players are already exploring spaces within Kampong AI, JTC said.

It noted that besides access to LaunchPad @ one-north, the proximity to industry leaders – companies such as Grab, Razer and Sea – and research institutions, such as the National University of Singapore and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, create opportunities for partnerships and pathways to scale.

Refreshed master plan

The upcoming addition to LaunchPad @ one-north is part of JTC’s refreshed master plan to position LaunchPad as Asia’s flagship startup destination.

Beyond Kampong AI, JTC said it will refresh the infrastructure at LaunchPad @ one-north, to support the growing startup community. This includes new event spaces, sports facilities and networking areas, expanded food and beverage options, and enhanced sheltered walkway connectivity, for covered walks to the one-north and Kent Ridge MRT stations.

To reinforce LaunchPad @ one-north’s position as a business-friendly startup destination, the agency also plans to streamline administrative processes, provide flexible support across the startup lifecycle, and facilitate market access.

It will also curate new programmes, to create more structured collaboration, mentorship and market access opportunities.

JTC also updated that it will establish LaunchPad @ PDD, or the Punggol Digital District, in phases from late this year. A smart and sustainable industrial district, it will house startups “that can leverage the entire district to test-bed key innovations in smart city solutions, fintech, robotics and cybersecurity”.

A key pillar of the ecosystem is its Open Digital Platform (ODP), which collects district data and powers a digital twin, for testing solutions.

“When innovations are ready for real-world pilots, ODP will link the innovations to PDD’s infrastructure – lifts, gantries and doors – for deployment throughout the district,” JTC said.

Champions of AI

Seperately, Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and Digital Industry Singapore (DISG) provided more details of the Champions of AI programme, announced by PM Wong in his Budget speech.

“Under this programme, we will target a select group of Singapore-based companies with the ambition and commitment to make AI a core driver of productivity, innovation and revenue growth,” DPM Gan said.

EnterpriseSG and DISG will jointly lead the initiative. Selected companies’ leadership must commit to building internal capabilities and redesigning their core operations, processes and workforce practices as part of this transformation, they said, adding: “These companies will serve as pathfinders, demonstrating tangible impact and inspiring wider industry adoption of AI.”

The modular programme will include customised support and access to curated expertise.

This includes leadership capability-building for AI-driven business transformation; development and implementation of tailored, long-term road maps to scale AI transformation projects; partnership and support from AI transformation experts and solution providers; and AI upskilling for employees.

The programme will be piloted with a few companies, and expand over time. The agencies will announce more details later this year.