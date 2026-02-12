Budget 2026: S$500 in CDC vouchers, up to S$400 special payment to ease cost pressures

Eligible households will also receive up to S$570 in U-Save rebates

The special payment, to be disbursed in September, will range from S$200 to S$400 in cash and be paid to about 2.4 million adult Singaporeans. PHOTO: BT FILE

Follow The Business Times’ live coverage of Singapore’s Budget 2026 here

[SINGAPORE] A cost-of-living special payment, as well as other financial support including another tranche of Community Development Council (CDC) Vouchers, will be provided to Singaporeans to manage cost pressures, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget statement on Thursday (Feb 12).

“Although inflation has eased in recent years, we know that many Singaporeans still face anxieties and pressures,” said Wong, who is also prime minister. “So we will continue to provide additional support this year.”

The special payment, to be disbursed in September, will range from S$200 to S$400 in cash and be paid to about 2.4 million adult Singaporeans.

Resident Singaporeans aged 21 and above in 2026 who earn up to S$100,000 in assessable annual income and do not own more than one property will be eligible. The payment will be tiered according to their annual income and the annual value of their home.

Housing & Development Board households will also receive help with utilities expenses through additional U-Save rebates. Eligible households will receive up to S$570 this financial year, or 1.5 times the regular amount of U-Save rebates.

MORE ON BUDGET 2026 Visit our Budget 2026 site for more stories and analyses. Explore Now

In addition, another S$500 in CDC Vouchers will be dished out to all Singaporean households – about 1.4 million of them – in January 2027.

As with previous rounds of CDC Vouchers, half can be used at participating supermarkets, while the other half can be used at certain heartland merchants and hawkers.

“The government will continue to do whatever is necessary to help Singaporeans manage cost pressures – for as long as it is needed,” said PM Wong.

For more of BT’s Budget 2026 coverage, go to bt.sg/budget26