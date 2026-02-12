Budget 2026: Singapore to establish National AI Council chaired by PM Wong, launch national AI missions

It will align its research and development, regulatory and investment promotion efforts in four areas

Each AI Mission will be anchored in clear objectives and tangible outcomes. PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow The Business Times’ live coverage of Singapore’s Budget 2026 here.

[SINGAPORE] The government will launch a set of national artificial intelligence (AI) missions to drive AI-led transformation in four key economic sectors, and establish a new National AI Council to drive Singapore’s AI agenda.

To fully realise the potential of AI, Singapore must “organise at a national level and move with speed and scale”, Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong said in his Budget speech in Parliament on Thursday (Feb 12).

The new set of AI missions will focus on four key areas: advanced manufacturing, connectivity, finance and healthcare. This will “push the boundaries of what is possible”, said Wong, who is also prime minister.

For instance, in advanced manufacturing, Singapore aims to accelerate innovation and build globally competitive best-in-class factories, PM Wong said. And in connectivity and logistics, AI can help to automate airport and seaport operations, move goods more efficiently and strengthen SIngapore’s position as a global hub.

“These are not abstract aspirations,” he said. “Each AI Mission will be anchored in clear objectives and tangible outcomes.”

The government will review regulations and create sandboxes for safe and responsible testing, and align its research and development, regulatory and investment promotion efforts.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry will share more details on the AI Mission for advanced manufacturing at its 2026 Committee of Supply, with details on the other sector to be announced in due course.

These moves will require a coordinated national effort, PM Wong continued. A new National AI Council, which he will chair, will provide the needed strategic direction, and drive the country’s AI agenda, he said.

This will include overseeing the development and execution of the AI Missions, commissioning AI Missions in priority sectors, and unlocking regulations and resources to accelerate the development, testing, deployment and scaling of AI solutions.

In addition to PM Wong, the council will comprise six members.

These include Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry; Ong Ye Kung, Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and Minister for Health; and Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information.

Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology in the Ministry of Trade and Industry; Chee Hong Tat, Minister for National Development and Deputy Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore Board of Directors; and Jeffrey Siow, Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance, will also join the council.