Budget 2026: Singapore extends Energy Efficiency Grant; green loans under Enterprise Financing Scheme

This is to help firms invest in energy-efficient and sustainable solutions, says Finance Minister Lawrence Wong

The grant and scheme will be extended to help firms invest in energy-efficient and sustainable solutions. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

Follow The Business Times’ live coverage of Singapore’s Budget 2026 here.

[SINGAPORE] The government will extend the Energy Efficiency Grant and support for green loans under the Enterprise Financing Scheme, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Thursday (Feb 12).

This is to help firms invest in energy-efficient and sustainable solutions, said Wong, who is also prime minister.

The Energy Efficiency Grant, which co-funds investment in energy-efficient equipment, will be extended until Mar 31, 2027.

It provides up to 70 per cent and up to 30 per cent support to SMEs and non-SMEs, respectively, in the adoption of pre-approved energy-efficient equipment.

The grant is available for enterprises in the manufacturing, food services, retail, construction, data centres and maritime sectors.

Support for green loans under the Enterprise Financing Scheme will also be extended until Mar 31, 2031, to facilitate access to financing for enterprises that develop or adopt green solutions.

For more of BT’s Budget 2026 coverage, go to bt.sg/budget26