Budget 2026: Singapore extends Senior Employment Credit to end-2027

Mid-career training allowance expanded to part-time training as well

Tan Nai Lun

Published Thu, Feb 12, 2026 · 04:14 PM
    • The Ministry of Manpower is set to release its recommendations from its Tripartite Workgroup on Senior Employment later this year. PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI, ST

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore will extend the Senior Employment Credit to end-2027 to support employers who continue to employ senior workers, said Finance Minister and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

    This comes as the Ministry of Manpower is set to release its recommendations from its Tripartite Workgroup on Senior Employment later this year, he said in his Budget speech on Thursday (Feb 12).

    Employers will also be equipped to design age-friendly jobs and multi-generational workplaces.

    Meanwhile, the government will continue to enhance the Level-Up programme. It will extend the mid-career training allowance to those who take up part-time training from next month.

    The programme will also expand its coverage to include more industry-relevant courses, PM Wong said.

