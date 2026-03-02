Budget 2026: Singapore mandates stricter security for home routers, raises bar for critical infrastructure

The measures aim to better protect consumers from cyberthreats and raise baseline national cybersecurity standards

[SINGAPORE] All residential routers sold in Singapore will need to meet higher cybersecurity standards by 2027, said Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How on Monday (Mar 2).

At the ministry’s Committee of Supply debate, he said that the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority intend to raise the minimum cybersecurity requirement for routers to the equivalent of Cyber Labelling Scheme (CLS) Level 2.

CLS ranges from Levels 1 to 4, with all home routers currently required to meet Level 1, the most basic security standard.

Under Level 2, manufacturers will need to ensure that residential routers incorporate stronger security measures for communications and sensitive data storage, as well as robust authentication mechanisms to protect users’ data and privacy.

The move will better protect consumers from cyberthreats and also reduce the risk of devices being compromised by malicious cyberactors.

This comes after cyberattackers infected more than 2,700 digital devices – including routers and baby monitors – in Singapore last year.

“When such personal devices are hacked, citizens’ privacy can be compromised and their daily activities... disrupted,” Tan said.

Besides home routers, Internet Protocol cameras are another common target for cyberthreat actors. CSA will therefore consider making it mandatory for these devices to meet CLS Level 2 requirements as well.

“CSA will continue to monitor and review if more digital devices should be required to meet minimum cybersecurity standards,” Tan added.

Beyond hardware, CSA is also raising the standards for owners of critical information infrastructure (CII).

These organisations will be required to meet Cyber Trust Mark (CTM) requirements, with the aim of raising baseline national cybersecurity standards, Tan said.

They will have until the end of 2027 to obtain CTM Level 5, the highest tier of the certification, for the non-CII systems under their control that support their business operations and services.

CII auditors, meanwhile, will be given until end-2026 to obtain this mark at the organisation level for systems that support their business operations and services.