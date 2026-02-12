The Business Times
Budget 2026: Singapore to raise EP and S Pass qualifying salaries from 2027

Renewal applications for both work passes will only take effect in 2028

Low Youjin

Published Thu, Feb 12, 2026 · 04:16 PM
    • For new EP applicants, the qualifying salary will increase to S$6,000 from S$5,600.
    [SINGAPORE] The minimum qualifying salaries for new Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass applicants will be raised from January 2027, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong during his Budget statement on Thursday (Feb 12).

    For new EP applicants, the qualifying salary will increase to S$6,000 from S$5,600. The threshold will be set higher for the financial services sector, which generally has higher salary norms, rising to S$6,600 from S$6,200, said Wong, who is also prime minister.

    The qualifying salaries for older EP applicants in all sectors, except financial services, will rise progressively from age 23, reaching S$11,500 for applicants aged 45 and above, up from S$10,700 previously.

    For those in the financial services sector, the threshold will rise to S$12,700 for applicants aged 45 and above, from S$11,800.

    PM Wong said the move is intended to maintain the quality of EP holders as local wages continue to rise.

    As for S Pass holders, the minimum qualifying salary for new applicants will be raised to S$3,600 from S$3,300.

    For the financial services sector, this will be raised to S$4,000 from S$3,800. 

    The qualifying salaries for older S Pass applicants in all sectors, except financial services, will rise progressively from age 23, reaching S$5,100 for applicants aged 45 and above, up from S$4,800 previously.

    For those in the financial services sector, the threshold will remain at S$5,650 for applicants aged 45 and above, unchanged from before.

    Renewal applications for both work passes will only take effect in 2028.

