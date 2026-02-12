Budget 2026: Tailored programmes, tax deductions to support AI use in businesses; bigger AI park to be built at one-north

The Champions of AI programme will include enterprise transformation and workforce training

Singapore will also build a larger AI park at one-north to catalyse ideas, forge collaborations and translate AI initiatives into practical solutions. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will roll out tailored programmes and introduce tax deductions to support the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by businesses, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Thursday (Feb 12).

To encourage more companies to engage in AI transformation, Singapore will launch a new Champions of AI programme.

The initiative will tailor support to each company and will include enterprise transformation and workforce training.

“As these companies succeed, they will set benchmarks for their industries and inspire others to follow,” said Wong, who is also prime minister.

Singapore will also expand the Enterprise Innovation Scheme to include AI expenditures as a qualifying activity.

Currently, the programme provides businesses with 400 per cent tax deductions on qualifying expenditures in activities such as research and development, innovation and capability development.

AI expenditures will be included in the scheme for the year of assessment 2027 and 2028, capped at S$50,000 per year.

Meanwhile, Singapore will expand the Productivity Solutions Grant to support a wider range of digital and AI-enabled solutions.

Singapore will also build a larger AI park at one-north to catalyse ideas, forge collaborations and translate AI initiatives into practical solutions.

This park builds on the existing pilot initiative Lorong AI, a dedicated co-working space that serves as a convening hub for Singapore’s AI community, Wong said.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry will share more details at the Committee of Supply 2026.

