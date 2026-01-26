The Business Times Global seeks to tell South-east Asia’s growth story through a regional lens

The new initiative will offer the Asean Intelligence survey and hold regional events

The Business Times Global was launched by (third from left) SPH Media chairman Khaw Boon Wan, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng and SPH Media CEO Chan Yeng Kit. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] As South-east Asia’s growth engine continues to rumble, the region will need to tell its own stories to unlock its potential.

Having a uniquely regional perspective will be critical to its growth story, said The Business Times editor Chen Huifen at the official launch of The Business Times Global (BT Global), a new initiative dedicated to covering global and regional business developments through a South-east Asian lens.

As the world’s fifth-largest economy with a combined gross domestic product of US$4 trillion (S$5.1 trillion), along with a steady flow of foreign investments into the region, South-east Asia’s growth trajectory is clear.

However, in order to maximise its potential, the region’s stories and narratives have to be told from within itself, said Chen.

“For too long, the narrative of Asean has either been shaped from the outside looking in or been fragmented across local vernaculars,” she added.

The launch of BT Global at The St Regis Singapore on Monday (Jan 26) was attended by Singapore’s Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng, who is also minister-in-charge of energy and science and technology.

More than 150 people, including corporate leaders, Asean ambassadors and Singapore ministry officials, were also in attendance, including former deputy prime minister Heng Swee Keat and former senior minister of state for transport, and sustainability and the environment, Amy Khor.

BT Global was launched by SPH Media chairman Khaw Boon Wan, along with Dr Tan and SPH Media CEO Chan Yeng Kit.

“At its core, BT Global is about the three ‘I’s: intelligence, influence and impact,” said BT Global editor Ong Hwee Hwee, who is also BT’s executive editor.

BT Global aims to offer business intelligence that is grounded in original reporting by correspondents in South-east Asia and the BT newsroom in Singapore.

It will launch a new regional survey, Asean Intelligence, that polls C-suites and corporate leaders across the region on their immediate challenges and longer-term priorities. As part of the survey, there will be unique metrics, such as an artificial intelligence (AI) disruption index.

“BT Global also brings together influential business figures, policymakers and thought leaders, through forums and events that will go regional,” said Ong. “It’s about connecting top minds and catalysing ideas.”

Such events will include the Asia Economic Summit to be held in Jakarta in June, as well as sector-specific forums such as sustainability dialogues to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City.

Other forums cutting across industries such as property, wealth and AI will also be held throughout the region.

The initiative will also offer business intelligence to the region’s decision-makers through original reporting and insights.

Part of this includes curated series such as Behind The Name, which focuses on influential family conglomerates in South-east Asia to understand how they are evolving for the next stage of growth.

Additionally, BT Global will offer readers a glimpse into the minds of influential figures and thought leaders in the region.

This is offered through The Leadership Playbook, which dives into the principles and stories behind the region’s top leaders; and New Global Order, which explores their opinions on how the changing world landscape is affecting business, politics and more.

During a presentation at the launch, Nick Nash, managing partner at private equity firm Asia Partners, noted that tapping insights about South-east Asia’s markets could be the key to entrepreneurial success for regional companies.

He added that many companies in the region’s entrepreneurial space have not yet been able to attract global recognition, despite South-east Asia having no shortage of talent.

To achieve their entrepreneurial potential, Nash said that South-east Asia’s companies have to scale more quickly, while tapping the region’s many markets.

“Different countries in the region have their own strengths and weaknesses, but the important point is that you have a choice.

“Learning about these cultures, following the news and staying abreast of developments in these countries is an important part of this equation,” said Nash, who was also group president at Sea from 2014 to 2018.

Chen noted that BT Global is positioned to provide regional audiences with these insights, with its first-hand reporting and in-depth analysis on South-east Asian business intelligence.

“BT Global unlocks the true South-east Asian perspective by combining trusted local authority with regional fluency to deliver the deep, on-the-ground intelligence that investors demand.”

Visit BT Global here.