Year on year, BYD grew its sales by more than 80%. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT

[SINGAPORE] BYD took the top spot among brands in new passenger car sales last year, accounting for more than one in five cars sold in Singapore.

This was the first time the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant has made up the biggest share of registrations.

Land Transport Authority data released on Thursday (Jan 22) showed that BYD registered 11,184 cars in 2025, or 21.2 per cent of the 52,678 total registrations.

BYD increased its sales by more than 80 per cent year on year. Overall, new car registrations rose by 22.4 per cent, from 43,022 cars in 2024.

Toyota had the second-most registrations in 2025, with 7,466 cars and a 14.2 per cent market share. Its sales dipped 5.3 per cent year on year.

Both BYD and Toyota’s registration figures include sales from their luxury brands Denza and Lexus, respectively.

With 5,091 cars registered in 2025, BMW edged out Mercedes-Benz for the final spot on the podium.

The rest of the top 10 remained relatively static. Although American EV brand Tesla grew its sales by 45.8 per cent to 3,476, it remained in sixth position.

Nissan dropped from eighth to 10th place, with 1,145 cars registered.

Landing just outside the top 10 were four Chinese or Chinese-owned brands: GAC registered 1,103 cars, XPeng had 940, MG had 922 and Zeekr took 14th place with 764.