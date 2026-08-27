Car rental firm RentLah sues former director, dealer Skyway over alleged 95-vehicle fraud
It has brought claims of conspiracy, breach of duties and fraudulent misrepresentation, among others
- RentLah says that 95 cars were purchased from Skyway around May 2024 to May 2025 under a “fraudulent arrangement”. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT
[SINGAPORE] Car leasing group RentLah claims that its former director Jackie Ong colluded with dealer Skyway and its director Kheh Thiam Hoo to inflate the prices of cars in a “fraudulent arrangement”.
Earlier in August, it brought claims of conspiracy, breach of duties and fraudulent misrepresentation, among others, for an unspecified amount of damages.
Skyway denied wrongdoing and said there was no such arrangement. It also posted counterclaims of S$11.4 million, saying that RentLah had committed a breach of contract by failing to pay hire-purchase instalments on cars it had bought.
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